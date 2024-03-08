Sydney, Australia – Australia's Great Barrier Reef is undergoing a “massive bleaching process”, a deterioration caused by climate change that involves the loss of color in the reefs, the country's authorities said on Friday, March 8.

Often described as “the largest living structure on Earth”, the Great Barrier Reef is a 2,300 kilometer long reef that is home to a wide range of biodiversity.

But repeated bleaching processes, caused by high temperatures, threaten to strip this tourist attraction of its charm by turning the colorful corals a sickly white.

“We know that the biggest threat to the world's coral reefs is climate change. The Great Barrier Reef is no exception,” Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said in a statement.

“We need to act against climate change. We need to protect our special places and the plants and animals that live in them,” he declared.

It is the seventh mass coral bleaching process since 1998 and the fifth since 2016.

The damage was confirmed by Government scientists after analyzing 300 reefs near the surface from airplanes.

The Great Barrier Authority assured that it did not need to carry out further studies to assess the severity and magnitude of the deterioration.

Bleaching occurs when sea temperatures are one degree Celsius above the long-term average.

Faced with this thermal stress, corals expel the algae that live in their tissues, which causes the loss of their vibrant colors.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia © Guillermo RIVAS PACHECO / AFP

Ocean temperatures in the Great Barrier Area have approached record highs in recent weeks, according to official data.

No time to recover

Richard Leck, head of oceans in Australia at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), warned that huge amounts of coral are likely to die if sea temperatures do not cool rapidly in the coming weeks.

“The bleaching process is taking place in an area where the corals had not previously been exposed to these extreme temperatures,” he explained.

Climate change is “putting enormous pressure” on the Great Barrier.

The WWF expert points out that similar bleaching events occurred last year in the northern hemisphere, causing high coral mortality in Florida and the Caribbean.

Some coral species have proven to be remarkably resilient and can recover if water temperatures drop.





But Professor Terry Hughes, one of Australia's leading coral experts, warned that these bleaching processes occur so frequently that reefs are barely recovering.

“The reef is no longer capable of returning to the mix of coral species and coral sizes that it had 20 years ago,” he told AFP.

“The irony is that the corals now prevalent in most parts of the Great Barrier are fast growing and resurface quickly, but the problem is that they are sensitive to heat and less tolerant of the next inevitable bleaching process,” he explained.

The situation of the Great Barrier has been a recurring cause of tensions between the Australian government and the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

This body has threatened to put the reef on the World Heritage list “in danger”, although diplomacy and pressure from Australia have prevented this move for now.