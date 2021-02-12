Australian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has decreed a five-day confinement on the Victoria staff to prevent the spread of an outbreak of the British variant detected mainly in the Melbourne metropolitan area.

Andrews, aware that variant B.117 has a greater contagion capacity than the original virus, has made this decision to warn the authorities that “there are more cases than we have detected, because the virus is spreading at the highest speed in the last 12 months.”

With this abrupt five-day confinement, Australia intends to prevent a “third wave” of infections due to the overflow of an outbreak in the hotel’s quarantine facilities Holiday Inn, with 13 positives for the British variant caused, according to health authorities, by an aerosol-based medical device.

Sprout overflow

According to state health director Brett Sutton, the diagnostic tests worked, but the virus was spreading “at such a speed that detection systems only identified people who were already capable of transmitting.” In fact, the authorities detected a Melbourne airport cafeteria as a site of exposure to the virus.

Therefore, and given the risk that transmission reaches unsuspected and unwanted limits, health institutions have asked all travelers who were at the airport to take tests and maintain a 14-day quarantine. This is the strategy Australia has pursued since the pandemic began.

Measurements

The five-day quarantine contemplates restrictions that prevent citizens from leaving their homes with four exceptions: essential shopping, work, exercising for two hours or providing essential care.

What’s more, all non-essential establishments will close. Face-to-face education will also be suspended and sports will only be allowed in the street. The masks will be mandatory on the street, It is forbidden to go 5 kilometers away from the personal home and private meetings are prohibited.

Eviction at the Australian Open

The announcement of the five-day confinement has come in full celebration of the Australian Open tennis. The organization, initially, allowed a maximum capacity of 30,000 people in the tournament facilities, but with these measures it will be held, again, without public for 5 days.

The scenes appreciated in the Rod Laver Arena have been the most unlikely, since the public has been evicted during the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in order to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Government.