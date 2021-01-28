E.in Swimmer in Australia has shown a truly cool head and survived a crocodile attack. The 44-year-old managed to detach the animal’s jaw from his head with his bare hands and escape, rescue workers announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old went swimming in Lake Placid near the tourist city of Cairns in northern Australia. In the water he suddenly felt the crocodile bite into his head, reported the paramedic Paul Sweeney. “He grabbed his jaw with his hands to loosen it, and when he succeeded, the mouth snapped shut on his left index finger.”

Sweeney explained that the man had to swim back a considerable distance before he could drag himself ashore. The rescue workers found the Australian in a “remarkably calm” state. The animal’s teeth left wounds on the man’s head, face, shoulder and hand, but he was not seriously injured.

“He was very lucky,” explained Sweeney. The 44-year-old insisted on going swimming again in Lake Placid soon. Saltwater crocodiles are common in the area, but attacks are relatively rare.