The winning order of the Australian women’s cricket team continues in ODI cricket. With the help of captain Meg Lanning (101), the team beat New Zealand by four wickets in the second ODI to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With this, the Australian women’s team recorded their 20th consecutive win in ODIs. The team can match Ricky Ponting’s record of 21 consecutive wins by winning the next match of the series. Ponting set this record in 2003.

Batting first, New Zealand scored a challenging score of 252 runs, losing nine wickets in 50 overs. Lanning on behalf of the Australian team, chasing the target, scored his 14th century and gave the team victory in 45.1 overs. Australia scored 255 for six wickets. Lanning scored a 101-run match-winning innings in 96 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes, for which he was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Vice captain Rachel Hannes scored 82 runs on 89 balls with 13 fours and a six and contributed significantly to the team’s victory. Both shared a 117-run partnership for the second wicket. After opener Alyssa Healy was dismissed by Sophie Devine for 21, Hanes and Lanning played a strong partnership for the team. After Hanes was out, New Zealand’s Emelia Kerr caused a stir with three wickets. Australia’s score increased from 166/2 to 196/5. Lanning continued to play fiercely at one end.

He was later joined by 18-year-old Annabel Sutherland, who supported Lanning brilliantly in his first match. After Annabel was out, Australia needed eight runs to win. Lanning hit the winning four for the team. Earlier, Sophie Devine scored 79 and Amy Satterthwaite scored 69 runs in the New Zealand innings. Australia’s Jess Johnson took four wickets for 36 runs.

