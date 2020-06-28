The Australian women’s cricket team has won 21 consecutive matches in One Day International format thanks to its strong game. He defeated New Zealand by 232 runs on Wednesday and equaled the 2003 record of the Australian men’s team led by veteran Ricky Ponting, registering his 21st consecutive win in ODI international cricket.

Despite skipper Meg Lanning not playing in the last match and star all-rounder Ellis Parry being ruled out of the series due to injury, the Australian women’s team registered their biggest ODI win over New Zealand.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also congratulated the team on this occasion.

Ponting’s team had won 21 ODIs in a row within five months, including the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. The Australian women’s team has not lost any ODI after losing to England on 29 October 2017. He started his victory campaign with a win against India in March 2018 and meanwhile won series against Pakistan, England, West Indies and New Zealand.

The Australian team, led by Lanning, may have to wait for the Ponting team to break the record as the Indian women’s team is unlikely to visit Australia due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Apart from this, there is also no possibility of Australia going on a New Zealand tour.

Australia had ensured their victory against New Zealand by scoring 325 runs for five wickets in the third ODI. Opener Rachel Haynes, who was handling the captaincy due to Lanning’s injury, scored 96 runs with the help of ten fours and two sixes in 104 balls and first wicket with Alyssa Healy (87 off 87 balls, 13 fours, one six). A partnership of 144 runs for.

In response, the New Zealand team collapsed on 93 runs. For her, only Amy Satterweight (41) and Maddy Green (22) reached double digits. Captain Sophie Devine was dismissed on the first ball of the first over. Australia thus swept the series 3–0. Lanning said after winning the trophy, “It is great to end with a big win.” It is fantastic to win 21 consecutive matches and we are really proud of it.