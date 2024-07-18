Home page World

From: Hacibekiroglu Mine

Holidays don’t always have to mean relaxation. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

An Australian TikToker reveals what summer really feels like here. Her trip to Europe contains a harsh truth.

In her latest video, Australian TikToker Jacki has given an honest and direct reality check for everyone who dreams of a perfect European summer. But believe me, summer in Europe is not the only thing that can disappoint: Just take a look at these 11 disappointing dream countries and sorry if your next travel destination is one of them.

Back to summer in Europe: If you are now imagining a relaxed summer with cocktails on the beach, then according to the travel toker you are clearly wrong. Even if the pictures you post on Instagram look like this…

The appearance of a relaxing holiday can be deceptive. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

… you will still spend at least 60% of your vacation crouched down somewhere sleeping. Be it on public transport, in hotel lobbies or at the airport – you will be constantly on the move and rarely have the opportunity to sleep in a comfortable bed.

Sleeping like this can’t be comfortable. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

If you change your location every few days, as most travelers do, you will have to carry all your things all the time. Of course, you will be out of breath and sweating.

I can imagine something more relaxed for the summer. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

All the moving around and carrying your luggage will exhaust you to the point where you’ll wake up in the morning feeling just awful. But no time to sleep in, because you have to leave in the next 10 minutes. Of course, you won’t rest that same evening, you’ll go out again. This constant movement and lack of rest time can quickly push you to your limits, but it’s all part of the experience of seeing as much of Europe as possible. Here an American explains By the way, which dream countries in Europe are worth visiting this year.

After all, you can sleep in at home. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

Back to Jacki: When you finally have a nice, relaxing day, strolling around Greece or eating gyros, that moment will make up for all the pain you’ve had so far. The few moments of peace and relaxation will help you forget the stressful days and enjoy the real excitement of your adventure.

At least there will be a few nice days. © @jetsetting_jacki/tiktok.com

So as you sit on the beach sipping cocktails, remember everything you’ve been through to get to this point. These moments of relaxation are the reward for all the hard work and effort you’ve put in to make your European summer dream come true.

