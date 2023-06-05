With videoAustralian Kathleen Folbigg (55) has been released after twenty years in prison. She was convicted of the murder and manslaughter of her four children, but she herself maintained her innocence all the while. After scientific research, there is now great doubt about her guilt. That is why Folbigg has been released after twenty years.



5 Jun. 2023

Following the deaths of her four children Sarah, Laura, Patrick and Calib between 1989 and 1999, Folbigg was dubbed Australia’s “worst female serial killer”. Her first child, Caleb, died 19 days after his birth in 1989. In the following years, the woman’s three other children also died, each at a very young age. The last, daughter Laura, was in her late 90s and a year and a half at the time of her death.

The investigators claimed that the woman forcibly suffocated the babies. Folbigg was sentenced to 30 years in prison for this in 2003, but the woman always maintained her innocence.

In the end, the case was reviewed. A scientific report from 2021 states that at least two children died of a rare genetic heart disease, there would be no question of suffocation. “There is a reasonable possibility that the children died of natural causes,” the report said. A third child may have had a neurological disorder.

The authorities are therefore no longer sufficiently convinced that Folbigg killed her children. Her conviction will not be revoked, but she will be released early. The woman has already served a large part of her sentence. She was initially sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that was later reduced to 30 years.

Different interpretation diary

In her diary, the investigators at the time thought they read evidence that Folbigg had killed her children. Although she never wrote explicitly in her diary that she had harmed her children, it was that diary that ultimately led to her conviction.

Among other things, she wrote that she was in a dangerous state of mind and lost control. “At my worst moments, I’m not a pleasant person to be around,” he said. Folbigg herself later said that her diary simply showed how depressed she was and that her feelings made her very irritable. “I don’t know why my children died, but I didn’t kill them,” he said. “I just blamed myself for everything. I felt responsible. That’s what mothers do.”

“It goes without saying that I am my father’s daughter,” she wrote in the diary at one point. Her father killed her mother in 1968, when Folbigg was only eighteen months old. Her mother had left home after an argument over money. Her – drunk – father went after her and stabbed her on a sidewalk in Sydney.

Grace

Australia's Governor General Michael Daley has pardoned Folbigg. "Four children are dead. A man and a woman have separated and the woman has spent twenty years in prison. This has never had a fair chance. You would be inhumane if you didn't feel anything about this," said Daley.

