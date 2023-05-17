Bad mishap for an Australian tiktoker and Dr, Tomi Grainger, who experienced a real nightmare at the airport.

The 29-year-old tells about the misadventure he experienced on TikTok. He was stopped by border officials at Sydney airport because his passport photo and his physical appearance did not match at all. The reason? In recent years he has undergone various surgeries to become more beautiful and the old photo on the document, which dates back to when he was 22 years old, has not remained updated with the surgeon’s touch-ups.

The guy on his TikTok profile says he’s excited about leaving for Tokyo, but something put his trip at serious risk. “I thought I was going to miss the flight”, he says, exhausted by the misadventure he had just experienced. “They stopped and interrogated me for a long time and my anxiety was growing by the second.”

“When they saw me and saw the photo in my passport, the nightmare began – he says on the social platform most loved by young people. They didn’t recognize me and weren’t convinced it was me. It’s true, I admit it, in recent years I have often retouched my face, but it shows that it’s me”. His video story immediately went viral with more than 110 thousand views, but they are destined to increase dramatically. Because the subject matter is very divisive.

“It was the latest generation metal detector that created the problems, which compares the facial features of the photo with those of the face of the person in question. The car didn’t recognize me and the alarm went off. They kept me stuck for over an hour and I was afraid I might not be able to leave for Japan,” he confesses disconsolately. “I also needed to pee, but they kept me standing there in front of them as they compared the photo to my face. Then the agent walked away with the passport in hand to talk about what happened with the boss. I felt like a criminal, it was very bad ”. Then, fortunately, he understood the problem.

“Hey I don’t look like the picture because I made up! I approached the officials and explained the reason for the difference: I had facelifts. And so they convinced themselves to let me pass”. A successful misadventure on which the tiktoker – after fear – jokes on social networks and reveals to everyone the famous passport photo that was about to leave him on the ground.