Australian tennis player Max Purcell, number 12 in the doubles ranking and current US Open pairs champion, has been suspended for voluntarily joining the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP).

The International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) states that the sanction is related to the use of a “prohibited method.” The athlete requested to be placed on the provisional suspension list on December 10 and the sanction came into force two days later.

During the provisional suspension, even without a deadline, the tennis player will not be able to play, train or go to venues where tennis competitions are held.

As the Australian athlete explains in a statement on his Instagram account, the sanction comes from an intravenous injection of vitamins that exceeded the 100ml limit. He alleges that he notified the medical team of his status as an elite athlete to avoid exceeding those limits.

He also stated that this news had been “devastating” for him because he considers himself a responsible athlete with respect to the regulations established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). “I have requested this information from the ITIA and have been as transparent as I can to put this situation behind us. I hope to be back on the courts soon,” declared the tennis player.





