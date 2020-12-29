Highlights: The Australian cricket team, which lost against India, suffered another major setback.

In the second Test, he was fined 40 percent of the match fee for slow over rate.

Also, four points were deducted in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Melbourne

The Australian cricket team was fined 40 per cent of the match fees for slow over-rate in the second Test held here against India on Tuesday, with four points deducted at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC). ICC Match Referee David Boon found that the Australian team had bowled two overs less than the stipulated time, after which Tim Paine’s team was sentenced.

India won the second Test by eight wickets. The ICC said in a statement, “As per Rule 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to players and players’ support staff, which is linked to the offense of minimum over speed, players are required to throw each over short in their team’s scheduled time. A penalty of 20 percent of the fee is levied. ‘

Aus vs Ind Highlights: India won the Melbourne Test, understand how Team India is heavy on the Kangaroos

In addition to the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions Rule 16.11.2, the team is fined two points for each short over thrown, according to the statement. As a result, four World Test Championship points were deducted from Australia’s total points. The ICC said, “Penn accepted the crime and also accepted the proposed sentence, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”

Read – Team India washed Australia by sacking this time: Shoaib Akhtar



The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reifel, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Gerrard Abood. Australia (0.766) is currently at the top in terms of points won, followed by (0.722) and New Zealand (0.625).