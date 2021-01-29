In Australia, the swimmer managed to escape from the crocodile, who bit him on the head while swimming in the lake, writes Daily mail…

The incident happened on January 28 in Lake Placid Natural Park, located in the state of Queensland.

The Australian managed to unclench the jaws of the reptile with his hands. He survived but suffered multiple head injuries. In addition, the crocodile injured the man’s arms and shoulder.

The doctors noted that at the moment the ambulance arrived, the victim was conscious. The man was hospitalized, his condition is assessed as stable.

