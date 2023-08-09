Sydney (dpa)

Australian swimming star Kyle Chalmers caused a sensation when he stated that the Paris 2024 tournament will likely witness his last Olympic participation, but he made it clear that this does not mean that he is close to retirement.

Chalmers, 25, said in radio statements: “It will probably be my last Olympic Games. I will be 26 next year, and even this year, I am the oldest among the candidates here … There are swimmers born in 2003 and 2004.” They are now.”

With Chalmers dominating headlines in Australia and increasing speculation, the 2016 Olympics star made it clear, via his Instagram account, that this did not mean he was about to retire. Chalmers stated in his post: “The media of excitement to harvest visits is working seriously again… I will not retire!! What I said is that it will be the last Olympics for me, there are many competitions after the Olympics that will give me the opportunity to continue representing my country at the highest level… I will be busy, as I have many titles that I need to defend.

Chalmers explained: “Paris will witness my third and most likely Olympic participation, the year 2028 is still far away, but who knows, if my physical and mental condition allows, I may even be present in the 2032 Olympics.” I have to succeed in Paris.”

At the age of 18, Chalmers won the men’s 100-meter freestyle gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. And after he won the 100-meter freestyle gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan last July, Chalmers is one of the favorites in the Paris Olympics, whose competitions will start on July 26, 2024.