Paris (AFP)

Australia’s Kylie McKeon won the 100m backstroke gold at the Paris Olympics, retaining her title and taking her Olympic gold medal tally to four.

McKeon clocked 57.33 seconds, breaking her own Olympic record and ahead of Americans Regan Smith, the world record holder (57.66 seconds) and Katharine Berkoff (57.98 seconds).

McKeon (23 years old) won the gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters backstroke and the 4×100 meters medley relay in the last Tokyo edition, raising her total tally to five medals, after also winning the bronze medal in the 4×100 meters medley relay in the Japanese capital.

The Australians continue their good results in the Paris pools after Ariarne Titmus won the 400m freestyle gold, Molly O’Callaghan won the 200m freestyle gold and the team won the 4x100m freestyle relay gold.

“As you know, we Australians have had a great tournament so far,” McKeon said. “After what Arnie Titmus and Molly did, it’s been very emotional to see my teammates. It’s been a great few days, seeing all the Australians racing, so I just have to do my best.”

“To have all this atmosphere, all this adrenaline, and to be able to perform in this way, it’s really special for me and I’m happy with where I’ve come so far,” she continued.

As expected, the race witnessed a battle between McKeon and Smith, with the latter leading in the first half, but the Australian recovered and took revenge on her rival who had stripped her of the world record in June during the trials for the US team for the Paris Olympics, achieving 57.13 seconds.

Smith has now won four Olympic medals, but is still looking for her first gold, having won silver in the 200m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo, as well as a bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Smith renews his appointment with McKeon in the 200m backstroke.

