From: Christoph Gschossmann

In “Cast Away”, the character played by Tom Hanks is stranded on a deserted island for a long time. An Australian had a very similar experience. His distress story.

La Paz – In the movie “Cast Away” Tom Hanks has to spend four years on a desert island. In reality, an Australian “only” drifts at sea for three months, but the comparison is easy. As in the 2000 drama directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”), the protagonist is emaciated at the end of this ordeal, but at least alive.

And there is another similarity: While Hanks’ character used the famous volleyball “Wilson” for company, Tim Shaddock even passed the time with a living being. His dog Bella accompanied him from start to finish. This is reported by international media such as Sky News Australia.

Aussie and bitch survive on raw fish and rainwater

Shaddock, a 51-year-old from Sydney, left La Paz, Mexico for French Polynesia with his pet in April. But their catamaran was damaged in a storm. As a result, the ship’s electronics and communications were cut, leaving the two helpless.

months passed. Seafarer and dog had to survive on raw fish and rainwater before a tuna fishing helicopter finally spotted the drifting boat. The commercial ship’s sailors were amazed to see a dog and a strikingly thin man with a bushy beard – not dissimilar to the Tom Hanks character in the film. Miraculously, the two suffered neither major injuries nor illnesses.

Australian survives distress: “I went through a very severe ordeal at sea”

“I’ve been through a very severe ordeal at sea, I just need rest and good food because I’ve been at sea alone for a long time,” Shaddock said in a video by NineNews. “Other than that, my health is very good.” The sailor is said to have used the boat’s shelter to protect himself from severe sunburn. Shaddock has been running the blog since 2013 The Raw Food Kitchen. So he is very familiar with raw food, which was probably useful for the months at sea.

Nature filmmakers experienced a real one during their recordings on the open sea horror moment. Tiger sharks jumped at their dinghy and shredded it. The boat exploded. A transparent, slimy fish caused a stir on Twitter.(cgsc)