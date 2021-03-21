The Emergency Service of the Australian state of New South Wales has ordered the evacuation of thousands of people this Sunday due to the flood alert in 18 areas while the intense weather due to rain and wind continues.

New South Wales Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has said that flooding in 16 areas of Australia’s most populous state has been declared a ‘catastrophic zone’.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology has warned that heavy rains and damaging winds will continue on Sunday morning, with a severe weather advisory covering almost 900 kilometers of coastline from Wollongong, south of the city of Sydney, to Lismore in northeastern New South Wales.

The NSW Police have reported that two hikers were “trapped between two large bodies of water” in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, and that they are among the more than 670 people rescued since the weather episode began. The last friday.

Since the start of the meteorological phenomenon, the Australian State Emergency Service has received more than 6,700 calls and so far there are no reports of deaths.

“We hope that the level of the rivers, which had started to drop slightly, will again reach its maximum point, probably late today and even tomorrow, when the rains begin again for the third time,” said the deputy commissioner of the Service of Emergency of the Australian state of New South Wales, Daniel Austin, to Channel 9.

Austin added that the emergency service continues to work and plan its action until the end of March because “just because it stops raining does not mean that the rivers return to normal levels immediately.”

Heavy rains are expected to continue falling over New South Wales until next Thursday. “This will be an extreme and profound weather event,” said New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian.