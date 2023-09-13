Madrid. Tom Hardy and his Marvel character, Venom, have named an Australian spider after him. The gender Venomius and its only current species, Venomius tomhardyi, They were described after an expedition to Tasmania.

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock and his alter ego Venom, antihero closely associated with Spider-Man, in two Marvel films and gives his name to the only species of the new genre. The distinctive black spots on the arachnid’s abdomen reminded scientists of the character’s head, inspiring them to choose the unusual name.

Create silk-lined holes for shelter

The genus belongs to the family Araneidae of spiders that build vertical circular webs to capture their prey. Despite looking like the related Phonognatha, Since none of them have tubercles on their abdomen, the ones just described differ in their behavior of creating silk-lined holes in tree branches for shelter, as well as in their different genitalia.

The holotype of the new species was discovered and subsequently preserved at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery following an expedition to Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Complementary specimens were also obtained from scientific collections, and experts examined around 12,000 records in Australian and foreign institutions.

Biodiversity

Regarding the big picture of the study, co-author Pedro Castanheira, from Murdoch University in Perth, explained: “This is part of a long-term investigation that aims to document the entire Australian spider fauna, which will be extremely importance to conservation management plans and the continuation of the ten-year project for taxonomy and biosystematics in Australia and New Zealand.”

Giullia Rossi, lead author of the study and a member of Murdoch University, added: “It is really important to continue describing new spiders to assess the total biodiversity of these predators in Australia.”

The research was published in Evolutionary Systematics.