An Australian dad has set a new world record for push-ups, completing more than 3,206 in just one hour – that’s 53 every minute, or nearly one a second.

Lucas Helmke powered up push-ups at his local gym in Brisbane to claim the title won by another Australian last year – the fourth time a new record has been set for the feat in three years.

An accountant by trade, the 33-year-old dad told Guinness World Records that he wanted to “provide inspiration” for his one-year-old son by showing him that “nothing is impossible”.

Every push-up had to be flawless to meet the standards required for an official world record.

Helmke was required to keep his body straight on the climb, not bending at the knees and waist, but reaching at least a 90 degree angle at the elbow as he lowered himself.

He missed 34 push-ups due to poor form, and yet he surpassed the record holders that came before him. The previous record was held by Daniel Scali, who did 3,182 push-ups, in April 2022.

Helmke broke the record at the Iron Underground gym last November and was recently informed by Guinness World Records that his record had been approved. Two previous record holders were also Australian.

Posting the certificate to his Facebook last month, he wrote: “This one has finally arrived.”

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to develop the physical strength to pull off the extraordinary feat.

Given the competition, it’s unclear how long his record will stand. Local media in Florida reported in March that American Rob Stirling, 60, managed 3,264 push-ups at the end of last month – but that claim has not yet been recognized by Guinness.

Helmke, however, is already eyeing other albums.

“This will be the first record I want to set in a series of other push-up records,” said Lucas. “Then to other physical records.”