Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking on Friday, September 25, at the general political debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called for an international investigation into the causes of the emergence and spread of the new type of coronavirus, and also expressed the opinion that the states that have developed successful vaccines against COVID -19 should share them.

The Australian prime minister stressed that his country is and will continue to support an investigation into the emergence of the virus and its further spread around the world. According to him, it is necessary “to do everything possible to understand what happened in order to prevent a recurrence.”

Touching on the issue of a vaccine against coronavirus infection, Morrison noted that the states that have created successfully working drugs “must share them.”

“I assure that humanity will remember for a long time what is happening today, and our history will be a very harsh judge. Australia’s promise is clear: if we find a vaccine, we will share it. This is a promise that we must all make “, – he is quoted as saying TASS…

On September 23, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, said that the World Health Organization is ready to expand cooperation with Russia at all levels, including work on promoting the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

On September 22, as part of a speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to continue interaction with all states and international structures, including the supply of vaccines. According to him, the coronavirus pandemic has become a fundamentally new challenge for people around the world.