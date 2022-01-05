Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison commented on the deportation of the first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic due to visa problems.

Thus, Morrison emphasized the equality and indisputability of the current rules for entering the country.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above the rules, “Morrison wrote on January 5 in his Twitter…

According to him, a strong border policy is very important for the country. In particular, it is critical given that Australia has one of the lowest death rates from COVID-19 in the world.

The authorities continue to be vigilant, concluded the prime minister.

Earlier Thursday, Australian authorities canceled Djokovic’s visa due to an error in his entry request. The athlete flew in to participate in the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament. The Serb’s lawyers intend to appeal against this decision of the country’s authorities.

Djokovic’s father Srdjan said that the tennis player had already flown home. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has already shown his support to the athlete, writes “Sport-Express”.

According to The Times, a member of Djokovic’s team in charge of collecting documents chose the type of visa that cannot be obtained with a medical waiver from COVID-19 vaccination.

It also became known that the athlete was interrogated by border officials at the Melbourne airport for six hours, in particular, about his medical withdrawal from vaccination.

The 34-year-old Serb has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status, while Australian Open tournament organizers are demanding that all participants be vaccinated against coronavirus or have a medical exemption. On Tuesday, the tennis player announced that he had received such an exemption.

Australian Open-2022 kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne. Djokovic is a nine-time and current winner of the tournament.