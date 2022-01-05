Australian Prime Minister Morrison defends Djokovic visa revocation: rules are rules

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the decision not to allow tennis player Novak Djokovic to enter his country by stating that there will be no exception to the strict entry rules for anyone. “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules,” he writes on Twitter. The prime minister emphasizes that the strict border policy has ensured that the corona death in Australia is one of the lowest in the world.

Djokovic arrived at Melbourne airport on Wednesday but was refused entry to Australia. “Mr Djokovic failed to provide proper evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and his visa was revoked,” authorities said at the airport. The tennis player opposes mandatory vaccination. According to Morrison, Djokovic could not give a good reason why he was not vaccinated.

ScottMorrisonMP Scott Morrison Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. January 5, 2022 @ 21:56



To follow



The world number one wants to defend his title at the Australian Open from January 17th and says he a medical exemption had been given to travel to Australia. Many Australians who have faced strict lockdowns and corona restrictions in the past year were angry about this. According to Australian Open director Craig Tiley, Djokovic received no special treatment when he applied for a medical exemption.

Djokovic has been transferred to a government quarantine hotel in Melbourne to await a flight that will allow him to be deported. His lawyers are still trying to prevent immediate deportation and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic demands that “the harassment against the best tennis player in the world end immediately.”