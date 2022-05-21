Scott Morrison should give way to Anthony Albanese; The result puts an end to 9 years of conservative governments in the country

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, acknowledged this Saturday (21.May.2022) the defeat in the elections. According to the partial result, the opposition Labor Party won, but without a majority in Parliament.

Morrison is from the Liberal Party and the defeat ends 9 years of Conservative governments. By the determination of Australian Broadcasting Corp, the acronym won 55 seats; it takes at least 76 to form a government.

“I spoke with the opposition leader and the new prime minister, Anthony Albanese. And I congratulated you on your election victory tonight.”he said.

The Australian Parliament has 151 seats. According to Reutersthe Labor Party has obtained 72 so far and may turn to a coalition with independent acronyms.

Labor leader and new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrated the victory in twitter: “Tonight, the Australian people voted for change.”