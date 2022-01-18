SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval fell after his response to the coronavirus outbreak fueled by the Omicron variant received backlash, a poll showed on Tuesday, which also put the Labor opposition numerically in the lead for months. before a federal election.

Australian voters are losing confidence in Morrison and his Liberal-National Party coalition government in the economy, jobs, healthcare and in responding to the rapid wave of Omicron infections, according to a survey by Resolve Strategic for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

The poll polled 1,607 voters and was carried out between 11 and 15 January, before an Australian court upheld the government’s decision to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa shortly before the Australian Open.

The medical exemption that served as a justification for allowing the world’s number one Serb to enter the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19 provoked the fury of the Australian population, and became a political issue for Morrison.

The prime minister has always enjoyed a comfortable lead over his rival, Labor leader Anthony Albanese, but has lost the double-digit lead he had just two months ago. Some 38% of voters want Morrison as the country’s leader, while 31% support Albanese.

Labor has seen its primary vote rise from 32% to 35% since November, while the ruling coalition has plummeted 5 points to 34%.

(Reporting by Renju Jose)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

