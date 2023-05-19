The Australian police are investigating whether an officer went too far by tasing a 95-year-old resident with dementia in a nursing home. According to Deputy Police Commissioner Peter Cotter, the woman, Clare Nowland, was walking around with a knife that she did not drop. When she was tasered, she fell and injured her head. She is in a critical condition in the hospital.

