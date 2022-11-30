Australian PM Albanese urges US to release WikiLeaks creator Assange

The United States must release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His words lead Reuters.

“I personally raised this issue with representatives of the United States government <...> My position is clear and it has been made clear to the US administration that the time has come to put an end to this matter,” Albanese said.

According to him, he favors the release of Assange despite the fact that they disagree on “a number of issues.”

In August, the founder of WikiLeaks filed a new appeal against the UK’s decision to extradite him to the US, where he faces 175 years in prison.

A case was opened against Assange after documents about US actions during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan appeared on his website. In 2010, Assange was also accused of rape in Sweden. Since 2012, he was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, but in 2019 he was deprived of political asylum.