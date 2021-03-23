In Australia, the government has been mired in a sex scandal in Parliament for weeks. Several women have accused colleagues or superiors of rape. This week, an Australian channel obtained compromising videos showing congressional attachés from the current majority having inappropriate behavior inside the compound.

Criticized for his inaction, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to the press on Tuesday, March 23. Through tears, the president referred to his wife, his daughters and even his mother as the guides that guide him in his commitment to the fight against sexism.

Faced with a growing public opinion that questions his willingness to change the masculine environment of Canberra’s power circles, Morrison presented himself as an advocate for gender equality. “I want women to have the same opportunities, the same voice and the same security as men in this country,” said the president who refuses to create a parliamentary investigation on violence against women in Parliament.

But once he finished his speech, the tone changed rapidly. Annoyed by a journalist’s question about his inaction in this matter, Morrison referred to a case of harassment in the newsroom where the journalist works and advised him to be careful. “You have the right to criticize us from your pedestal, but be careful,” Morrison said. The newsroom in question, ‘Sky News’, denied the allegations.

The dissemination of videos in which employees of the Australian Conservative Government are seen performing sexual acts in Parliament, has generated great discomfort due to the sexism of the political class.

The videos and photos, which were reportedly shared in a group chat between Conservative government employees before being leaked by a whistleblower, were first revealed on Monday night by ‘The Australian’ newspaper and ‘Channel 10 ‘.

The complainant, identified only as Tom, told the two media that government employees and deputies sometimes used the parliament’s prayer room for sexual relations and that they had brought prostitutes to the building “for the pleasure of the deputies of the coalition “.

He also explained that a group of employees exchanged pornographic photos of themselves and that he received so many that he had “become immune.”

He spoke of a “culture of men who believe they can do what they want” and although he estimates that the employees probably have not violated any laws, “morally, they are finished.”

Sexist culture exposed in Australian politics

A councilor has already been fired and the government has promised to take further action.

The Minister of Women, Marise Payne, who is also head of the Foreign Relations portfolio, told the media that the revelations are “more than disappointing” and reinforce the need for the investigation ordered by the government on the culture of the place of work in Parliament.

Many voices denounce the sexist culture of the Australian political class, in cases of harassment against women.

In mid-March, tens of thousands of people participated in a demonstration campaign called “# March4Justice” (March for Justice) to denounce sexual violence and demand gender equality.

Industry Minister Karen Andrews said she was “completely fed up” with sexism, adding that her “conscience didn’t allow her to shut up anymore.”

With RFI correspondent Grégory Plesse and AFP

This article was originally published in RFI