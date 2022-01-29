Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty has won the Australian Open in women’s singles. Results are available at site tournament.

In the final, the 25-year-old athlete defeated American Danielle Collins with a score of 6:3, 7:6 (7:2). The meeting lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

Barty is the number one racket in the world in singles. She now has three Grand Slam titles to her credit. In addition to the Australian Open, the athlete won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon 2021.

Russian Daniil Medvedev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal will meet in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open. The match will take place on January 30 and will start at 11:30 am Moscow time. Medvedev, 25, won the Grand Slam once in his career. On account of the 35-year-old Nadal 20 victories.