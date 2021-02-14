Austrian Dominic Thiem, number 3 in the ATP ranking, lost against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (19) by a convincing 6-4, 6-4 and 6-0 in two hours for the round of 16 of the Australian Open.

Thiem, a finalist in the previous edition of the tournament, said his poor performance had to do with the accumulated tiredness after coming back to local Nick Kyrgios in a tough five-set match in the previous round.

And besides, he collided with an excellent Dimitrov that came fresh after having played just one set in the third round as a result of the abandonment of Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov took advantage of his fast court advantage to knock out an exhausted Dominic Thiem. Photo EFE

The Austrian, who made 41 unforced errors (23 more than his rival), had a bitter goodbye and could not reach the high expectations that he had set for being the current champion of the US Open (United States).

At the end of the game, he said that the defeat was “an accumulation of several things”, and explained: “I have some physical problems in which I do not want to delve too deeply because I do not pretend that they sound like an excuse, but we are not machines. Sometimes you have bad days and at this level, if you are not 100%, it is impossible to win games. Yesterday I woke up something strange in terms of physique and sensations after the grueling match with Kyrgios. It was tough, emotional, and today I had some problems that caused me to not play well. “

However, the world’s top 3 recognized the great moment of Dimitrov: “He has been one of the best in the world for years and has shown on several occasions that he has the necessary weapons to do very well in tournaments of this level.”

“His level goes up especially on fast tracks, so he’s very dangerous in this tournament. You deserve an important result“he declared.

In turn, Thiem denied feeling pressure after winning a Grand Slam. “I have not thought about that at all, it does not affect me, and more so having already played Roland Garros last year under those circumstances,” he said.

His executioner, Bulgarian Dimitrov, proved once again why the Australian Open is his favorite Grand Slam after reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth time in his career.

His next rival will be the Russian Aslan karatsev, who was confirmed as the revelation of the tournament after taking down Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (20) in the round of 16.

Source: EFE