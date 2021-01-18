Confined to their Melbourne hotel rooms to comply with the quarantine required by the sanitary protocol – some for a couple of days, while they wait for all the tests to be completed before they can go out to train; Others, those who arrived in those three flights with positives, during the weeks, the tennis players had to bring out their creativity so as not to lose training time in the previous Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season.

From rallying against windows, walls or mattresses propped against a wall to jogging back and forth over short distances; from hours on stationary bikes to work with weights, ropes and other elements; the great stars of the tennis circuits wasted no time and adapted their demanding routines to the tighter dimensions of their rooms.

One of those who shared his new methods was Juan Ignacio Londero, who is in the group of 72 players who will not be able to leave for any reason due to having arrived in Australia on one of the flights in which they were infected.

The man from Cordoba, 51st in the ATP ranking, showed a video in which he performed a series of arm strengthening using a support chair and elastic bands hooked on a door.

Guido Pella, another of those who must comply with that strict quarantine since he traveled on the same flight as Londero, Diego Schwartzman and Nadia Podoroska also uploaded videos of the “adapted” training on their Instagram stories.

Rosario, who was one of the revelations of the women’s circuit last year when she reached the Roland Garros semis and entered the top 50 for the first time, could be seen working on her leg movements, while her physical trainer observed her and gave him directions through the cell phone from his own room.

The portable gym simulating machine that Schwartzman uses to train during quarantine in Melbourne. Instagram photo @eugedemartino

Schwartzman said that he took advantage of a “magic machine” from his coach, Martiniano Orazi, which is like a portable gym, simulates a weight of 100 kilos and allows a wide variety of exercises. And he showed images of the training he did by video call with Federico Coria. His girlfriend Eugenia De Martino, who accompanies him on the trip, showed how the little one took advantage of the window sill to work the muscles of his legs.

This Sunday – already in the Australian morning on Monday -, in a live chat with his Instagram followers, the porteño, number nine in the ranking, said that he had not yet been able to leave the room to train, despite the fact that his first test since he arrived in Australia was negative. And that the first training sessions on Monday had already been delayed again due to problems with transportation.

Diego Schwartzman even took advantage of the windowsill to train his leg muscles. Instagram photo @eugedemartino

The polish Iga Swiatek, Roland Garros 2020 champion and one of the great figures of last season, showed how she managed to work with almost no extra elements.

The world number 17 had fun with some novel exercises and games that allowed her to train her reflexes and physical endurance. “Quarantine training in a hotel room? Yes, you can,” he wrote alongside the images he uploaded to Twitter.

The british Heather watson She uploaded a video to her social networks in which she is seen running non-stop throughout her room. “5K”, commented who is located in the 58th step of the female ranking and accompanied the brief legend with a smiling emoticon.

The Switzerland Belinda Bencic and the russian Yulia Putintseva were some of those who dared to grab the racket to rally against a wall or the large windows of the hotel.

He was also practicing with his Pablo Cuevas racket, very active in the last hours on social networks. The Uruguayan showed how he rehearsed with his one-handed backhand against a mattress leaning against a wall.

Although in the confinement, not everything is work. Cuevas himself uploaded a funny video in which he demonstrated his surfer skills, only instead of a surfboard he used … a bed.

Meanwhile, the Russian Daira Kasatkina, which already last year during the stoppage of the circuit due to the pandemic had become a great attraction on social networks for its witty publications, returned to amusing everyone with a simulated training at a distance with his compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Each one in their room, they recorded themselves preparing for practice, putting on their shoes, visors and even sunscreen, greeting each other in the preview and even “exchanging” some balls. The edited video shows until Pavlyuchenkova’s final celebration of winning the point and Kasatkina’s anger.