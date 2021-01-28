After fourteen days of confinement in various hotels in Melbourne and Adelaide – the city where Nadal, Djokovic and other top players settled – the tennis players who arrived in Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the season they began to regain freedom. The end of the quarantine began this Thursday at 18 local time, but not all players were able to leave at that time immediately. It is that to leave the bubble you have to follow a protocol, according to the newspaper The Herald, which will extend the process until the last hours of Saturday.

The vast majority of the players and their companions – those who were able to go out to train for five hours every day in the last two weeks – they will be the first to receive the green light to leave the confinement. Each will receive a letter confirming the end of the quarantine and will have 30 minutes to leave their room. They will be escorted on their way out and must present 13 negative PCR tests.

They may choose to continue staying at the same hotel where they stayed for the last 14 days or to look for another accommodation. Those who completed the isolation in Adelaide will play an exhibition there this Friday and then they will travel to Melbourne.

Dominic Thiem shared a picture of his training on the last day of quarantine in Adelaide. Instagram photo

The 72 players who fulfilled strict isolation because they arrived on flights in which some positive for coronavirus was detected -among them, Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero- They will only start dating on Friday at midnight. That surprised and caused frustration among some of those affected, who expected to do so earlier that day.

“I just found out that we won’t be able to leave until tomorrow (Friday) at midnight, which will leave us about 15 days in this room,” said the American. Tennys Sandgren. “It’s another day when we can’t practice. That leaves us Saturday, Sunday and Monday before playing a competitive tennis match on Tuesday, “he added.

The organization explained that this extension is due to for all 72 players in strict quarantine the first day they spent in Melbourne counts as “Day 0”, so the 14 is only met on Friday.

Russian Yaroslava Shvedova shared on her social networks a photo with the letter that authorized her to leave the quarantine. Instagram photo

To make up for that new missed training day, Tennis Australia decided to close the facilities of the Melbourne Park throughout Friday, to allow cleaning and conditioning of the fields, and enable them from midnight exclusively for players who arrived on the Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi flights. Those who arrived on the plane with positives from Doha will be able to start training on Saturday night.

Members of this group may leave only if they present an official medical discharge issued by the Australian health authorities.

The only one that will have to remain isolated until next week is the Spanish Paula Badosa, the only tennis player who tested positive during quarantine, who is with his coach at the Medi-hotel. They will be there until February 3 because they were both affected by the British strain.

The Russian Yaroslava Shvedova was one of the first lucky ones in “regain your freedom” and shared the news on social media. The 33-year-old player uploaded her stories of Instagram a photo showing a letter with the heading: “End of Quarantine Notice.” And a while later, another one came up, already outside the hotel, with the legend: “The streets of Melbourne”.

Brazilian Marcelo Melo saw some of his colleagues leave their quarantine. Instagram photo

The brazilian Marcelo melo posted a photo taken from the room window of some cars leaving the hotel and wrote: “Some players leaving quarantine”.

Once outside the bubble, players will lead a normal life just like Australian citizens. In that country – which has not registered a positive case among its population for three months – The use of face masks is only mandatory in closed spaces, such as supermarkets, means of transport and shopping centers.

Meanwhile, the strict protocol will continue to operate within the Melbourne Park facilities. Anyone entering the tennis complex must wear a mask and tennis players can only take it out to eat, to train on the court or in the gym and during games.

