In the past days he spoke of confidence in the tennis player and, as a kind of coin, he put Gael Monfils on the darker side, more difficult to navigate, in which there is no manual that tells you exactly how to get out of that difficult situation . Perhaps work, humility and believing in one’s possibilities end up being the best tools to be able to move to the other side of the coin, the same one where he is. Aslan karatsev.

The Russian player, who has surprised many and who is a new name that joins the circuit, is living a formidable situation so far in Australia, where he started from qualifying and reached the quarterfinals.

For many, it represents the success that happens overnight; but that phrase in tennis does not apply. Because he can add to that “From overnight” ten years of work.

Aslan Karatsev, coming from qualifying, got into the top eight of the Australian Open. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

All those who follow tennis do not see those endless hours in which the player has to maintain a level of demand, sacrifice and, above all else, of motivation and of believing in the process. Evolutions do not always occur day by day and in order to detect and determine them, you have to be very convinced that, following the process you are in, good things can happen.

For Monfils the challenge is to get out. And for Karatsev, to stay on the same side of the coin, not to fall, precisely when it is so easy to lose balance.

The Russian found, like many other things, that strength and that confidence that work gives him and that all players dream of. Those who have not yet achieved it, even if they have tried for many years, know that only those who fully trust in their possibilities and in their team can achieve their goals.

Novak Djokovic, without being one hundred percent physically, continues to advance in Melbourne and is already in the quarterfinals. Photo EFE / EPA / DAVE HUNT

Speaking of confidence, one could also say ‘How does Novak Djokovic do, what with the physical difficulties?’. Without entering into the controversy of how he handles the issue of pain or how much he expresses it, Djokovic’s confidence is key to working in any way games that in the previous without very difficult and living with that pain, so that it does not alter him. their performance and be able to continue meeting the objective. And above all things to see if he can minimize it with the running of the games.

Trust is something that, on one hand or another, is always present. And as is often the case with those birds that are standing on a branch, their security is not in that branch, but in the strength of their wings.

