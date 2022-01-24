The Italian beat one of the home idols in three sets (7-6, 6-3, 6-4). For 49 years, two Italians had not reached the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament

Jannik Sinner defeats 3-0 (7-6, 6-3, 6-4) the Australian Alex De Minaur, who put the Italian in difficulty only in the first set, and reaches the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, where will meet the winner between Fritz and Tsitsipas. A great result for Italian tennis – thanks also to the qualification obtained yesterday by Berrettini – which for almost 50 years had not had two players still in the running at this point in the tournament. It was since Roland Garros in 1973 that Italy did not bring two athletes to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. Forty-nine years ago were Adriano Panatta, who stopped in the semifinals, and Paolo Bertolucci, both were eliminated by Niki Pilic.

The last time the Italian flag flew in the quarters of the Major Down Under was in 1991, with Cristiano Caratti. Before him there were Giorgio De Stefani in 1935 and Nicola Pietrangeli in 1957. We also remember that Berrettini is the first ever to finish in the quarters in all four majors.

The Roman will return to the field tomorrow against the French Monfils, the Altotesino on Wednesday.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS