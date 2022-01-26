In the doubles the Italians knocked out in the quarter-finals

Two tennis players of different categories, today appeared Jannick Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas on the Rod Laver Arena. The Greek won the quarter-final against the Italian in 3 sets (63/64/62) and qualified for the semi-final of the Australian Open underway in Melbourne where on Friday he will meet the winner of the other quarter, which sees the opposite. Russian Medvedev and Canadian Auger-Aliassime. Sinner never seemed in the game, suffering the technical and today perhaps even psychological superiority of the number 4 in the world. One break per set in the first two halves were enough for the Greek to start the third set smoothly. The match went off in an hour and 52 ‘with a short break due to the rain without the South Tyrolean tennis player, world number 11, ever being able to get even a break point.

The adventure of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the doubles tournament at the Australian Open, the first Slam of 2022 (prize money 54.2 million dollars), underway on the cement of Melbourne Park in the Australian metropolis, also ends in the quarter-finals.

The 36-year-old from Budrio, number 25 in the specialty ranking and the 34-year-old from Arma di Taggia, number 93 Atp in doubles, in the Italian night were defeated 6-3, 6-2, in an hour and a quarter of the match, from the formation made up of the American Rajeev Ram and the British Joe Salisbury, second seeded of the tournament, champions in 2020 and still finalists in the last edition.

A one-way game despite a good start by the Azzurri who in the fifth game, with Salisbury serving, had hit the break first (3-2). The reaction of the opponents who won the next four games was immediate. In the second fraction balance up to 2 all then another four consecutive games signed by Ram / Salisbury.

