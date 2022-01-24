Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Australian Open, Jannik Sinner flies to the quarterfinals for the first time, defeated De Minaur
Jannik Sinner arrives for the first time in his career in the quarter-finals of Australian Open, first Grand Slam of 2022. In three sets, the South Tyrolean tennis player defeated home idol Alex De Minaur (7-6 at the tie break 6-3 6-4) in just over two and a half hours.
Tennis, in the quarterfinals of the Aus Open Sinner will challenge Tsitspipas
Sara Stefanos Tsitsipas Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season taking place in Melbourne Park. The Greek, number 4 in the world and fourth seed, overcomes the American Taylor Fritz, number 22 Atp and 20 in the seeding, in the 5th set, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 , 6-4 after 3 hours and 26 minutes.
#Australian #Open #Sinner #flies #quarterfinals #Defeated #Minaur #challenge #Tsitsipas
