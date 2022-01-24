Australian Open, Jannik Sinner flies to the quarterfinals for the first time, defeated De Minaur

Jannik Sinner arrives for the first time in his career in the quarter-finals of Australian Open, first Grand Slam of 2022. In three sets, the South Tyrolean tennis player defeated home idol Alex De Minaur (7-6 at the tie break 6-3 6-4) in just over two and a half hours.

Tennis, in the quarterfinals of the Aus Open Sinner will challenge Tsitspipas

Sara Stefanos Tsitsipas Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season taking place in Melbourne Park. The Greek, number 4 in the world and fourth seed, overcomes the American Taylor Fritz, number 22 Atp and 20 in the seeding, in the 5th set, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 , 6-4 after 3 hours and 26 minutes.