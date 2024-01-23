Rome – Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at the Australian Open. The South Tyrolean tennis player reaches the penultimate step of the first slam of the season without losing a set. Against the Russian Andrei Rublev the Italian won 6-4 7-6 6-3 overcoming only one moment of difficulty, when in the tie break he had to recover from 5 points to 1.

Novak Djokovic awaits him in the semifinals on Friday 26 January – who won in four sets with Taylor Fritz – in a match that is becoming a new tennis “classic”. A challenge where Sinner arrives as a slight favorite.

Sinner on the match with Djokovic: “I'm lucky to face the world number one”

“It was difficult to play with Rublev, it was very tough. I could have lost both the first and second set, he had many break points and I saved myself with my serve. I'm happy to be in the semi-final”, commented Jannik Sinner at end of the match. Now Novak Djokovic awaits him: “I beat him twice and I'm lucky to face the world number one. It will be tough, I will give 100% and then we'll see what happens“said the blue.

The turning point of the match with the Russian was the tie break of the second set, when he found himself 1-5 down. “I don't know how I came out of it, I tried to play my points on serve and I broke the serve twice – explained Sinner -. I like these moments, I train for these pressure points. I'm happy to have come out like this and the work with my team is paying off.” No controversy over the time of the match, which started really late: “It's a pleasure to play on this pitch, no matter what time it is.”