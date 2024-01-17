Rome – Three sets were enough for Jannik Sinner to get the better of the Dutchman Jesper De Jong and secure passage to the third round of the Australian Open.

The blue, considered favorite on the eve, did not disappoint expectations, beating his rival by 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 43 minutes.

Arnaldi stops in the second round

Matteo Arnaldi does not get past the second round of the Australian Open tennis. The 22 year old from Sanremo was number 41 in the world eliminated 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 by the 24-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, tenth in the ATP ranking.