Sweat, nerves and good tennis required Daniil Medvedev from Russia to win 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-0 against Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the third round of the Australian Open. So complicated was the duel that the number four in the ATP ranking argued heatedly with his coach, who ended up leaving the Rod Laver stadium in the middle of the game.

Everything seemed on track for the 2020 Masters champion, who won the first two sets with relative ease. But after losing the third, problems began with Frenchman Gilles Cervara. From his bench, the Russian yelled at his coach, with whom he has worked since 2014. Everything was easily audible due to the absence of public in the stands.

In the fourth set and after Krajinovic (33rd in the ATP ranks) took a 4-1 lead, the final clash broke out. The player and his coach faced each other in a new verbal duel, Medvedev gestured with one of his fingers and Cervara chose to leave the stadium.

Without his coach present and despite some physical difficulties in his left leg that demanded medical attention, the Russian recovered his best level and won 6-0 in the decisive chapter to get the first victory of his career in a five-set match (He had lost the six that he had played until this Saturday).

“Of course his departure and the fact that I started playing better are related. He told me that he was convinced that I was going to win and he just wanted to leave me alone so that I could calm down, “Medvedev commented after the match.

“It was just a moment when, as human beings, we were both frustrated because we both wanted victory, me as a player and him as a coach. He considered it the best thing to do. Sometimes I would not have agreed, but this time it was surely for the best, ”added the 25-year-old.

Medvedev had to receive medical attention due to a discomfort in his left leg during the game against Krajinovic. (Photo: William West / AFP)

“That happens once a year, two at the most. But today that helped me. Of course we will talk about it, but there is nothing serious ”, concluded the Russian, who in the round of 16 will face the American Mackenzie McDonald.

In another match of the third round of the first Grand Slam of the season, Spanish Rafael Nadal, number two in the world ranking, defeated Briton Cameron Norrie (69th) 7-5, 6-2 and 7-5 and added his third straight win without giving up sets. In the next instance he will face the Italian Fabio Fognini, winner of the local Alex De Miñaur.

Italian Mateo Berretini (10th) also advanced, who beat Russian Karen Khachanov (20th); the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6th), who left the Swede Mikael Ymer (95th) on the road; and Russian Andrey Rublev (8th), who eliminated Spanish veteran Feliciano López (65th).

In the women’s division, the Australian Ashleigh Barty (1st), the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5th), the Belgian Elise Mertens (16th), the Croatian Donna Vekic (33rd), the Czech Karolina Muchova (27th) and Americans Jennifer Brady (24th), Shelby Rogers (57th) and Jessica Pegula (61st).