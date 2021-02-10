Diego Schwartzman (8th) completed a brilliant second round at the Australian Open after striking out Frenchman Alexandre Müller for 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3, in a game that lasted an hour and a half.

The Argentine only committed thirteen unforced errors to assert his main virtue, solidity. With this victory, the Argentine went to the third round for the fourth consecutive year.

Müller, 209th in the rankings, had entered the tournament as a lucky loser at the last minute for the injured Federico Delbonis and dropped Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round.

Diego Schwartzman (8th) beat Alexandre Müller 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3. Photo EFE

Schwartzman will have to face the Russian Aslan karatsev (114 °), who beat Italian Gianluca Mager in the first round, and has just beaten Belarusian Yegor Guerásimov 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.

After the game ended, Schwartzman told ESPN: “It helped a lot that I was always up on the scoreboard. I was very precise with the serve, the return, I made very fast defenses. He wasn’t very precise and I took advantage of it. “

It is that the worst enemy of the French was the network: from the beginning it was imprecise and racked up 38 inadvertent errors.

“The courts are very fast, today it was very hot, the sun beats down,” added the Argentine.

Peque will have the opportunity to match his best record at Melbourne Park, the round of 16.

