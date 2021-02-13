R.ussland tennis stars continue to present themselves in top form at the Australian Open. The two ATP Cup winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrej Rublev won their third round games in Melbourne on Saturday, following qualifier Aslan Karazew into the second round. For the first time in the history of professional tennis, three Russians survived the third round of a men’s Grand Slam tournament. In Karen Khachanov, a fourth professional from Russia has the chance to reach the round of 16 this Saturday.

ATP finals champion Medvedev was only able to avert a third round with a lot of effort. The fourth in the world rankings beat the Serb Filip Krajinovic 6: 3, 6: 3, 4: 6, 3: 6, 6: 0 in the Rod Laver Arena. Two days after his 25th birthday, it took him more than three hours to succeed. In the round of 16 he will now face the American Mackenzie McDonald.

17th win in a row

For Medvedev it was the 17th win in a row. At the end of last year, the Russian won the Masters 1000 event in Paris in the final against Alexander Zverev and the ATP finals in London. At the beginning of this season he won the ATP Cup together with Rublev and won all of his four singles. For the first time Medvedev won a match over five sets.

Rublev, who beat Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 3, had significantly less trouble than Medvedev. He will now meet the Norwegian Casper Ruud. In the quarter-finals, the eagerly awaited Russian duel Medvedev against Rublev could take place.

Number five seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the round of 16 without any difficulty. The Greek won against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 1. “I see every day as an opportunity to get closer to my dream of winning a Grand Slam tournament,” said Tsitsipas after his strong performance.



One of the favorites for the title: Jelina Switolina

In the women’s category, co-favorite Jelina Switolina reached the round of 16 without much effort. The 26-year-old Ukrainian won against the Kazakh Julia Putinzewa 6: 4, 6: 0 and now faces the American Jessica Pegula. Karolina Pliskova was eliminated. The number six seeded Czech lost to her compatriot Karolina Muchova 5: 7, 5: 7.

Somewhat surprisingly, secret favorite Kaia Kanepi is no longer there. The Estonian, who eliminated defending champion Sofia Kenin from the United States in the second round, lost to Croatian Donna Vekic 7: 5, 6: 7 (5: 7), 4: 6. Vekic will now face Jennifer Brady (United States).

Laura Siegemund reached the round of 16 in the doubles competition. The 32-year-old Swabian won against the Ukrainian tennis duo Kateryna Bondarenko and Nadija Kitschenok 6: 4, 6: 2 alongside the Russian Vera Swonarewa. Last year Siegemund and Swonarewa surprisingly won the title at the US Open.

In the singles, Siegemund failed in the first round in Melbourne against the American top favorite Serena Williams. All German women are no longer in the singles. Alexander Zverev will fight for the quarter-finals on Sunday (8.30 a.m. CET / Eurosport). The German number one plays against the Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Then, as on Saturday, there will be no spectators on the facility in Melbourne Park. Due to a corona outbreak in a hotel at the airport, Melbourne is again in a tough lockdown for five days. The Australian Open can go on because the tennis professionals have been classified in the category of necessary professions. However, unlike in the first few days, no fans are allowed on the system. The authorities in Melbourne continue to try to understand the contacts of the people who tested positive. After all, there was only one positive case on Saturday.