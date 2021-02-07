After the multiple inconveniences caused by the transfers of tennis players to Oceania, the prolonged quarantines and a one-day suspension that set off alarms due to COVID, the Melbourne Summer Series tournaments ended and the Australian Open is coming, the first Grand Slam of 2021. Rafael Nadal has in this contest the possibility of becoming the man with the most majors of history, but it will be difficult for him: he confessed that his condition is not the best.

“I’m not very well,” the Spanish tennis player confessed this Sunday from Melbourne, referring to the pain in his back, although he was hopeful that he would be physically “ready” before Tuesday, the day scheduled for his debut in the tournament.

“I am not very well, obviously. It is true that in the last 15 days I have had a bad time,” the Mallorcan tennis player told the press, who despite having 20 Grand Slams to his credit Australia only won once, in 2009.

“We are doing everything possible. My physiotherapist is here, my doctors, everyone is helping in every way possible. I hope to be ready, that’s all. I know that things can change very quickly,” added the current number 2 of the world.

The 34-year-old Spaniard was unable to compete with Spain in the ATP Cup due to these discomforts, and has not played a competitive match since last November, apart from an exhibition match nine days ago in Adelaide, against the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Nadal returns a serve in a training session. AFP photo

“The only thing I can do is be positive, work on my recovery and do everything I can. So I hope the situation improves. We’ll see,” he said between resignation for being a situation that exceeds it and the glimmer of hope.

Nadal insisted that the injury “is not serious” but admitted that he cannot be sure about the level he will show at the Australian Open, which for him begins on Tuesday with his first-round match against Serbian Laszlo Djere.

“I’m not saying I’m not going to play. The question is: ‘In what state am I going to debut in the tournament’? I trained well for many weeks and I’m sad about everything that happened these last fifteen days. All the positive feelings I had. two and a half weeks ago they have disappeared because I have not been able to train as I should, “he confessed.

“The muscle is still tense, and that makes it difficult to play with freedom of movement,” explained the Spaniard, who shares the record of 20 major titles in the men’s category with the Swiss Roger Federer.

Nadal with Federer and the Australian trophy he beat Roger in 2009. AP Photo

“I am not very fond of looking for excuses. When these things happen you have to find a way to overcome them,” he said.

If physical problems do not prevent him and he makes it through the first rounds, Nadal could face each other in the quarterfinals with the fifth seed, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Asked about what will come in the season, with the pandemic still more than latent, Nadal reflected that it is necessary to see “how the health situation evolves.” “The priority is health. (…) We must be very responsible in all the decisions we make, especially in the organization of sporting events. As far as I’m concerned, my goal is always the same: to try to remain competitive in every game I play throughout the year, “he concluded.

With information from AFP.