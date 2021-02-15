Rafael Nadal, with back problems since the start of the tournament, got rid of Italian Fabio Fognini at dawn this Monday with the utmost authority in the round of 16 of the Australian Open, and enjoys having recovered a physical form that opens him up a great illusion.

After two weeks without playing, two first matches between cottons, and a third with greater ease, Nadal can congratulate himself for having reached the quarterfinals, but above all for having recovered at this stage of the tournament a physical state in accordance with his ambitions.

The world number 2 beat Italian Fabio Fognini (17th) 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2, and will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (sixth seed) in the quarterfinals.

Despite the difficulties, the Spanish tennis player has not yet lost a set in this tournament and with this result reached his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final.

Nadal receives the greeting and congratulations of a Fognini who was clearly outdone. Photo DPA

Nadal, who has 20 titles in majors to his credit – the same as the Swiss Roger Federer – he already conquered the Australian Open once, in 2009.

“I’m happy to be in the quarterfinals, it’s a good start,” said Nadal, who is seeking his 21st title in the majors, which would constitute a record unmatched in the history of men’s tennis.

The Spanish tennis player quickly dominated the first set, going 3-0 up. Although the Italian reacted and recovered a lost service, he finally fell in that first set (6-3) after 46 minutes of play.

In the second set, Fognini broke the Spaniard’s serve and took the lead 4-2. After a tough fight, Nadal recovered the lost service, and took the second set after winning four consecutive games and fought (6-4).

In the third, the world number two accelerated the cadence and prevailed (6-2) against an opponent who already offered less resistance, at the end of a game of two hours and 15 minutes.

Closed fist. Nadal advances firmly. Photo EFE

His opponent in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Tsitsipas, will face that duel with a little more rest after he did not have to play his round of 16 clash on Monday against Italian Matteo Berrettini (10th in the world), injured in the abdominals in the previous round.

“The situation has improved without any doubt – said Nadal with satisfaction after beating Fognini -. Logically I was a little tired at times. At a physical level one is affected when one cannot train with the intensity that one wants for 19 days. But yesterday ( Sunday) I started to increase the workload in training and today I achieved a victory with long exchanges. If we compare my situation with that of five days ago it is completely different. My perspective is different now. And my desire too. “

The progress of the manacorí with his body seems to go hand in hand with the tennis player. And the positive feelings come at an unbeatable moment, three games away from the title.

“I said that if my back did not improve I would not have the means to fight for what I came to look for. If you had asked me five days ago if I signed up to be in the condition that I am now, I would have done it with my eyes closed,” he acknowledged. Rafa.

Russian duel and an advancing candidate

World number 4 Daniil Medvedev also qualified for his first quarter-finals at the Australian Open by beating American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

The Russian, who has just turned 25, will face his compatriot Andrey Rublev (8th), who defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud (28th), who resigned after losing two sets (6-2, 7-6).

Medvedev, winner of the Paris Masters 1000 and the end-of-year Masters, and after the ATP Cup with Russia, has 18 consecutive victories.

“I always want more, of course,” said the 2019 US Open finalist.

Medvedev is at a very high level. Photo William WEST / AFP

In the women’s draw, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, No. 1 in the world, qualified for the quarterfinals after beating the American Shelby Rogers (57th) 6-3, 6-4, and will face the Czech Karolina Muchova (27th) for a place in the semifinals.

“It’s great to be back in the quarterfinals. If they had told me a few months ago I would have greeted them with a huge smile,” Barty said.

Muchova, meanwhile, eliminated Belgian Elise Mertens (16th) 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Jessica Pegula (61st world) and Jennifer Brady (24th), two tennis players who will be measured for a place in the semifinals in a 100% American match, also qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pegula, 26, defeated number 5, Elina Svitolina, in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Brady (24th) beat Croatian Donna Vekic (33rd), who suffered pain in her right knee, in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

With information from AFP.