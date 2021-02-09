We are going with the second day of matches at the Australian Open, which brings us some clashes in the women’s team with great interest.

Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka

It is clear that the Japanese Naomi Osaka is one of the big favorites to the title here and that his 2019 trophy supports him. He has already made his debut with great solvency, losing only three games and now he is measured against a Carolina Garcia who also started solid and without leaving sets along the way.

The Japanese is the favorite for this meeting. Much. Maybe too much. The French quota rises to 7.0 And that seems to us a bit exaggerated for a Garcia who does not usually do it anymore.

That there are no previous clashes Between the two tennis players it plays even more in our favor.

Let’s go with the handicap +5.5 games to 2.1.

Sorana Cirstea vs Petra Kvitova

Another similar case occurs to us in the duel between the Czech Petra kvitova, a double Wimbledon winner, against Sorana Cirstea.

GETTYIMAGES

Kvitova is a huge favorite and dispatched her opponent easily in the first round. Yes, the Romanian comes with a much better rhythm as it reached the quarterfinals in one of Melbourne’s preparatory tournaments. His debut was a seen and unseen in which he won in practically an hour, so his share 4.5 for this meeting it seems a bit exorbitant.

We stay with him handicap +5.5 games to 1.67.

Fiona Ferro vs Elena Rybakina

The last recommendation of the day is going to be the most risky. The french Fiona ferro starts at quota 4.0 his duel against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina.

Too much quota for a tennis player who already knows what it is to beat her rival, no matter how much it was in the past Roland Garros.

The handicaps are also valid for the duel between these two tennis players who both went to three sets in their debuts and in which Rybakina does not seem to us to deserve the favoritism that the market attributes to it.

