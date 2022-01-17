TAtjana Maria and Peter Gojowczyk were eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open of tennis professionals. The 34-year-old Swabian Maria was beaten 4: 6, 6: 7 (2: 7) in Melbourne on Monday despite a good performance by the clearly favored Greek Maria Sakkari. Sakkari is number eight in the world.

Three German women made it into the main draw of the Australian Open. Angelique Kerber, who won the tournament in 2016, only gets into the game on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Gojowczyk clearly lost to the Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3: 6, 3: 6, 3: 6. The Munich player started as one of nine German tennis men in the main draw of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Zverev is still playing today

Hopeful Alexander Zverev meets Daniel Altmaier in a German duel in the second evening game (in the morning German time) in the Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev is aiming for the first Grand Slam title of his career in Melbourne. His chances have increased due to the absence of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, who had to leave the country on Sunday due to his visa being invalidated.