After Diego Schwartzman’s victory, the Australian Open will have this Tuesday the premiere of two other Argentines. They are Guido Pella and Nadia Podoroska, who will appear in the first shift in Melbourne, at 9pm on Monday (Argentine time; ESPN televises).

For Podoroska, 45th in the WTA ranking, it will be her absolute premiere in the first Grand Slam of the year. In 2017 and 2019 he had not managed to overcome the classification.

Now, the rising Rosario will be measured with the American Christina McHale (84a), with whom he does not record previous clashes.

Last week, Podoroska reached the quarter-finals at the Melbourne 500 competition, where she hit the jackpot by eliminating Czech Petra Kvitova. Another Czech, Marketa Vondrousova, was the one who prevented her from reaching the semifinals.

It will also be his third foray into a major tournament, after the semi-finals he won at Roland Garros in 2020 and his fall in his debut at the US Open in 2016.

An Argentine will make his debut in the men’s singles chart. Is about Guido Pella, which is 44th in the ATP ranking. A tough compromise, against the Croatian Borna Coric (25 °).

The only precedent is favorable to the Bahian, who won in two tight sets in Chengdu, China, in 2017.

Guido Pella will face Croatian Coric in the first round of the Australian Open.

At the start of the season, Pella was part of the Argentine team of the ATP Cup. In the crossings with Russia and Japan he lost to Andrey Rublev and surpassed Yoshihito Nishioka.

So far, the only Argentine victorious at the Australian Open was Diego Schwartzman. On the first day, Peque defeated Swedish Elias Ymer 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2.

In the second round, he will meet Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who replaced the injured Federico Delbonis and beat Juan Ignacio Londero in the debut 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

The other Albiceleste who lost was Federico Coria, who in the first turn of Monday could not hit the Canadian Milos Raonic (15th), who beat him 6-2, 6-3 and 6-2 in 95 minutes.

This Tuesday, Rafael Nadal, world number 2, will also perform. The Spanish will play against the Serbian Laslo Djere, after 1 in the morning (Argentina time).