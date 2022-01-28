Rafael Nadal, who is bidding to become the biggest major tournament winner in history, avoided any surprises and defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets to reach his sixth final at the tournament. His rival will be the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás and will seek his first title in the Australian tournament. Among the women, Australian Ashleigh Barty is looking to break a losing streak of over 40 years.

The Australian Open 2022 will come down on January 30 with the final of the men’s tournament. This year, the event held in Melbourne, Australia, was overshadowed by an extra-sports event such as the departure of Serbian player Novak Djokovic, who did not meet the requirements to enter the country.

After three weeks, tennis made forget the absence of the current world number one. Precisely the men’s final captures the attention of sports lovers because there is the possibility that Rafael Nadal will manage to break the tie that he maintains with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of more Grand Slam titles.

But the Spanish Nadal, appealing to the experience that characterizes him, has downplayed the fact of winning his twenty-first Grand Slam. In fact, in the interview after the semifinal game where he defeated the Italian Berrettini, the Manacor native expressed that he “feels more satisfaction enjoying tennis than winning his 21st title.”

Nadal’s arrival in the final is, in addition to a major surprise, a joy for tennis lovers. It is worth remembering that a few months ago the Manacorí ended the 2021 season, that he raised the alarms for a possible withdrawal from the discipline, when presenting a foot injury.

“I have been able to maintain a constructive attitude and a very positive spirit and that has been key to giving me the opportunity to return. It means a lot to me to be in the final of this tournament, I cannot explain in words what I feel because very recently I was having conversations with my team and family about the possibility of saying goodbye”, said Nadal at the end of the semifinal match.

Medvedev: “I hope to extend the big 3 rivalry even more”

Nadal’s rival in the final will be Russian Daniil Medvedev, current number two in the world rankings and second favorite in the Australian tournament.

This will be his second consecutive Australian Open final and he agreed to it by beating Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas, currently fourth in the ATP ranking, in four sets in the semifinal.

In 2021, Medvedev reached the final of the tournament but was met by an inspired Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena and lost to the Serb in three straight sets.

“We all know what Nadal’s mentality is like. I don’t know if I should call him that, but he is practically a perfect tennis player. Not only in physical appearance, but also in personality. He is a tennis player who does not break rackets and who always has a impeccable attitude on the court. He is a very difficult tennis player to beat and without a doubt I will have to give my best to be able to win the title”, said the Russian at the end of his semifinal match.

It will be the fifth match between both tennis players for ATP tournaments. In the four previous confrontations Nadal dominates the series three games to one, the only triumph of the Russian was in the United Kingdom in the year 2020.

Ashleigh Barty, to break the curse of the Australians

The final of the ladies also keeps history. In the last match, the Australian Ashleigh Barty, current number one in the WTA ranking, and the American Danielle Collins, ranked 30th in the ranking, will face each other.

Barty, 25, reached the final after beating American Madison Keys in straight sets in the semifinal. With her game and experience, she will seek to break with the 44-year-old Australia that does not see her rackets win the tournament.

Her rival will be the American Danielle Collins, a player with a particular history in the world of tennis because she has overcome a series of injuries and illnesses.

“It’s crazy to be here, especially after the health problems I’ve been through,” the 28-year-old said.

It will be the fifth confrontation of both within the circuit and the Australian dominates the series with three wins for a setback. The last confrontation was in February 2021 when the American dominated Barty in the Adelaide tournament.

With EFE and Reuters