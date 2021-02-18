All roads lead to the final with Novak Djokovic … but both Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipás have a hard stone ahead. However, the Russian is a clear favorite. And we will go with him in this semifinal. Let’s go with it.

These two tennis players have met six times and H2H is very favorable for Medvedev. Five wins for the Russian with just one loss, but it is true that the last time they met the match fell on the side of the Greek. What Tsitsipás earns is paid to 2.9.

But few believe that the Greek is capable of surpassing the Russian. Tsitsipás comes from an eternal match against Rafa Nadal that he had lost and that managed to come back after going 2 sets to 0 below. Medvedev, for his part, has only given up two sets in the entire championship and it was in the same match, against Krajinovic, and it has rained since then. Simple victory is 1.4.

This option is not bad to combine, but we are going to look for a handicap of -1.5 sets. What does this mean? That Tsitsipás will not win more than one set. That is, it would be worth either a 3-0 or a 3-1 in favor of Medvedev. This is paid to 1.83 and it is our recommended bet.

Going to the area of ​​special odds that Betfair offers us we find other interesting picks, like the option that Medvedev loses the first set and ends up coming back. It is true that this is a slightly more elaborate option but you have to think that Tsitsipás will be fresh at the beginning and it is at the end when the Russian can impose his greatest rest. This selection is 4.75.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.