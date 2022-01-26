The Russian tennis player, second in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), had to recover from two adverse sets against the Canadian Auger-Aliassime to reach the semifinal of the first Grand Slam of the year for the second time in his career. In other news, the coach of Spanish Rafael Nadal, Carlos Moyá, reported that the player suffered heat stroke in his duel against Denis Shapovalov.

Daniil Medvedev, 25, had to push himself to the max in his quarterfinal matchup at the current Australian Open to maintain his status as favorite and maintain his aspirations of reaching the tournament final for the second time in a row.

The Russian tennis player was on the court for almost five hours to turn around a commitment that, after the first two sets, promised to become a new surprise in the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, put pressure on his rival and main favorite from the start. His selective shots, passive play and without taking excessive risks led Medvedev to withstand the attacks and offer resistance based on experience.

The Russian’s mettle was put to the test when he recovered a lost break in the eleventh game that allowed him to force a ‘tiebreak’ that was defined in favor of the Canadian due to a double fault and his good shots.

For the second set, Auger-Aliassime managed to break the Russian’s serve and, maintaining his level of play, won the second set with a favorable result of 6-3.

Medvedev manages to win the game despite the good game of Auger-Aliassime

With Daniil Medvédev on the ropes, both players faced the third set. The Canadian, ninth in the ATP ranking, did not take his foot off the accelerator and despite the pressure from the Russian he was able to endure a new tiebreaker where, due to pressure from Medvedev, the Canadian made four errors that ended up giving the set to the number two in the world.

By the fourth set, the pressure was already being felt by all the spectators on the main court. Medvedev, who was still on the ropes, upped the intensity and kept up the pressure with his serve that allowed him to win the partial in the third tiebreak and thus force a fifth set.

In the decisive game, despite the fact that Auger-Aliassime maintained a high level, Medvedev took control of the match and managed to successfully dodge the pressure of the young Canadian who was about to break his serve. In the end, a 6-4 result sealed the triumph of the Russian who will now meet the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipás in the semifinal.

“With two sets down I wasn’t playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable, he was on me to be honest. I didn’t know what to do so I wondered what would Novak do?” Medvedev said on court after the match. game, a phrase that caused some boos.

“What came to my mind was that I thought that if Felix wants to win, he will have to fight for the last point… I managed to raise my level and when they closed the roof I felt the momentum and started to serve better,” Medvedev added. after the match.

Regarding the statistics, Medvedev finished with 64 winning shots and 75 unforced errors against 49 and 53 that his rival presented. With this duel, there are three wins that the Russian has over the Canadian, for no defeat, in ATP tournaments.

The other semifinal of the tournament will be played by the Italian Matteo Berrettini, seventh in the ATP ranking, against the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

Nadal faced a “heat stroke” in his quarterfinal match

Despite having beaten his rival in five sets, the Spanish Rafael Nadal had to recover from some irregularities in his health during the match against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov that required the doctor to enter the court.

“He recovers quickly from heat stroke. I haven’t been with him this morning but I imagine he’s seen better days. The key is that he will have an extra day that will come in handy because he will play on Friday,” Nadal’s coach Carlos Moyá told the media on January 26.

Rafael Nadal returns a backhand ball to Denis Shapovalov during the Australian Open quarter-final match in Melbourne on January 25, 2022. Michael Errey AFP

The former player, who in 1997 lost the Australian Open final to Pete Sampras, claimed that Nadal lost “four kilos” after the match.

Regarding the possibility that Nadal breaks the tie he has with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovic for being the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles –currently the three have 20–, Moyá made it clear that in the environment it is talked about.

“Not even in the most optimistic scenario had it been thought that Nadal would reach the semifinals of the first Grand Slam of the year (…) Obviously you dream but you don’t talk about it. We don’t talk about the 21st, we know it’s there and the pressure is there, the way to deal with it is to not give it importance. It will be discussed if it is achieved from Sunday, “said the coach.

With AFP and Reuters