The Australian Open will be held despite the imposition of strict quarantine measures in Victoria, but the meetings will be held without spectators. TASS…

It is noted that the authorities of the state of Victoria on Friday announced the introduction of a five-day quarantine (from 13 to 18 February) due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the administrative center of the region – Melbourne.

In turn, the head of the organizing committee of the tournament, Craig Tiley, said that the players will continue to compete while in the “bubble” (with minimal access outside the infrastructure of the tournament).

The Australian Open matches will end on February 21. On Friday the third round matches take place in singles.

Earlier it became known that the European Football Championship will be held in 12 cities, as previously planned. Recall that the European Championship was supposed to be held from June 12 to July 12, 2020, but it was postponed a year ahead due to the situation with the coronavirus. The tournament matches are to be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021 in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg and Baku.