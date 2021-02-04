The Government of the state of Victoria, where the city of Melbourne, host of the Australian Open, is located, announced that at least 600 people, including players, technical staff and judges, would go into isolation after detecting a case of Covid-19. Despite the emergency, the authorities continue to hold the event.

“Health authorities informed us that a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19. Those associated with the AO (Australian Open) who quarantined at the hotel now need to be examined and isolated until they receive a negative result, “said the organizing committee on the night of February 3.

Health Authorities have advised us that a Hotel Quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Those associated with the AO who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result. – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 3, 2021

Daniel Andrews, Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, made the case known in the middle of a press conference and urged anyone who has symptoms associated with Covid-19 to take the test.

Andrews added that the situation could impact the development of the tournaments that are currently played in the city as part of the preparation for the Australian Open that will begin on February 8, but rules out that the tournament will be affected by the situation.

The organizing committee announced that it will activate a mechanism for the realization of tests and for the moment, suspended the match day scheduled for February 4 in the city of Melbourne.

“We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible. There will be no games at Melbourne Park on Thursday. An update on Friday’s calendar will be announced later, ”explained the organizing committee.

Citizens of Victoria concerned about the development of the tournament

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, Australia has a cumulative 28,835 cases as of February 3.

To carry out the Australian Open 2021, a rigorous plan has been put in place that, among other things, forced all visitors from abroad to comply with a strict 14-day confinement from mid-January.

Compliance with the protocols and restrictions established by the authorities made it possible to announce on January 30 that the tournament could be played with the presence of some 30,000 fans in the stands during each day.

“It will be the biggest international crowded event in many months. On the main court, as we get closer to the end of the tournament, we will have an incredible atmosphere, not so different from what we have seen in recent years.” , said then the Minister of Sports of the state of Victoria, Martín Pakula.

But, despite the measures taken, a part of the population in Melbourne and the state of Victoria has not been satisfied with carrying out the tournament, focusing their concern on an increase in infections during its development.

The state prime minister has ruled out the establishment of a new confinement for the entity. “If I get advice to do it, I’ll follow it. That’s what keeps us safe,” Andrews said.

However, for some specialists, blocking could be a necessary measure.

“Sorry to say that we have another community-acquired case in Victoria. A 26-year-old support worker in a quarantine hotel. Potentially has the UK strain. With the Australian Open underway, a lockdown will be very difficult, but it might be necessary. “Epidemiologist Adrian Esterman wrote on Twitter.

I am sorry to say we have another community-acquired case in Victoria. A 26-year-old support officer at a quarantine hotel. He potentially has the UK strain. With the Australian Open happening, it will be very difficult to go into lock down, but might be necessary. – Professor Adrian Esterman FACE (@profesterman) February 3, 2021

For now, and to keep calm amid the development of the competition, the state of Victoria announced new measures such as the use of a mask in public spaces and the reduction in the number of people during a meeting. The measures went into effect at midnight on February 3.

With AP, EFE and Reuters