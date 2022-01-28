A miracle on the way to legend

sevenths Australian Open semifinals and opportunity to reach the final of which, in case of completing the feat, it would be his 21st Grand Slamthe tiebreaker with Novak Djokovic and Roger Ferderer. Nadal and historyan infinite idyll.

And his umpteenth miracle. One who is on his way to (even greater) legend. The sensations, despite that heat stroke that made it very difficult for him quarter match against Shapovalovthey cannot be better for the Balearic Islands, especially if you take into account where and how it comes from, with a contagion recent by COVID in the middle.

Berrettini, a 25-year-old Italian and seventh player in the world, has on serve and the drive is his best weapons and he is the leader in aces of the four tennis players who are still in contention in the tournament with 92, as analyzed Nacho Albarran from Melbourne. A huge challenge. It could not be otherwise: it is the penultimate hurdle to greater greatness. / Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images