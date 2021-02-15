JNow there are only three steps left to the Grand Slam record: Rafael Nadal has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after another impressive performance. The world number two from Spain defeated the number 16 Italian tennis professional Fabio Fognini in 2:16 hours 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 2 on Monday. Nadal remains in Melbourne without losing a set.

In the fight for a place in the semifinals, the 34-year-old meets the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or Fognini’s compatriot Matteo Berrettini. “In the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam there are only tough opponents. It will be a great challenge, ”said Nadal in the winner’s interview on the pitch. For the 13th time he is in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, and for the 43rd time he has made it into the top eight players in a Grand Slam tournament.

Will Roger Federer soon be trumped?

“I didn’t know that, a nice number,” said Nadal. He would achieve a much nicer and more significant number with three more victories Down Under: first of all – in 2009 – the left-hander from Mallorca won the Australian Open. Should he actually triumph on Sunday, he would secure the only record with his 21st title in a Grand Slam tournament, ahead of Swiss Roger Federer, who is missing this year and like Nadal the title 20 times in one of the four most important tournaments and the winner is.

Only in the final could there be a duel between Nadal and Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev. The quarter-finals between the 23-year-old from Hamburg and the defending champion and world number one Djokovic was scheduled for Tuesday as the last match of the night session (around 11.00 a.m. CET / Eurosport). Before that (9 a.m.), Serena Williams from the United States and the number two seeded Romanian Simona Halep face each other in the women’s quarter-finals.



The Americans Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady surprisingly secured a place in the quarter-finals on Monday. The unset Pegula won against the world number five Jelina Switolina from Ukraine 6: 4, 3: 6, 6: 3. The number 61 in the world rankings is in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career, where she meets her good friend Brady, who beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6: 1, 7: 5.

In the men’s quarter-finals there will be a highly anticipated duel between two strong Russians between the ATP Cup winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev. The world number four and ATP finals champion Medvedev gave the American Mackenzie McDonald no chance at 6: 4, 6: 2, 6: 3. A little later Rublyov benefited from the abandonment of his opponent in the match against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Rublev led 6: 2, 7: 6 (7: 3) when Ruud was unable to continue playing because of abdominal muscle problems. Since the qualifier Aslan Karazew had progressed the day before, three Russian men are in the quarter-finals for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

For Medvedev it was the 18th win in a row. At the end of last year he had won the Masters 1000 event in Paris and the ATP Finals in London. At the beginning of this season he won the ATP Cup together with his compatriot Rublev and won all of his four singles.